MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Taylor Gilbert, MD, Pediatrician.
Dr. Gilbert obtained her medical degree at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and her undergraduate degree from Furman University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. During medical school, she was part of the Gold Humanism Honor Society and recognized with an Outstanding Leadership & Community Service Award.
She completed her residency at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Pediatrics and is Board Certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics. She has completed her Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) as a certified provider.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her English bulldog, doing house projects, baking, and being outside at the lake. She and her husband, Beau Sauley, an Economics Professor at Murray State are expecting their first baby in May.
Dr. Gilbert will join Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and the practice of Murray Pediatrics.
