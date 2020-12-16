ONEONTA, N.Y. — Dr. Reed Jarvis, owner of Jarvis Vision Center in Murray, received recognition for his continued commitment to professional development at a recent meeting of Cleinman Performance Network.
Dr. Jarvis — celebrating 10 years in the network — demonstrates a dedication to creating a healthy and beneficial work environment, as well as to maintaining a high level of patient care and satisfaction.
As a member of Cleinman Performance Network, a wisdom-sharing group of peer optometrists from across North America, Jarvis provides valuable knowledge that highlights and contributes to the best practices in vision care and eye health.
Jarvis received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University in 2003 and his doctorate in optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry in 2007. His interest in optometry began when he received his first eye exam and glasses in first grade and has since developed a passion for affording this same gift of sight to his patients.
Jarvis Vision Center is a full-service eye and vision care provider offering comprehensive eye exams and the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases using cutting-edge technology.
“Dr. Jarvis has made true contributions to our network of optometrists through his commitment to excellent patient care,” said Alan H. Cleinman, president of Cleinman Performance Partners in Oneonta, New York. “We are honored to be associated with a professional of such high caliber and look forward to continuing our positive and beneficial relationship.”
Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners provides business solutions to independent optometry practices and the select vendors who serve them. Its mission is to transform lives through recognized and realized possibilities. Now in its 20th year, Cleinman Performance Network is a business development membership support group.
