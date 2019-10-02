MURRAY – This year marks the ninth annual Murray Half Marathon, 5K run/walk, & 1-mile walk which is organized by the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and sponsored by David Taylor Chrysler in Murray. Proceeds from the race support the Enduring Hope campaign and the building of the new regional cancer center.
The 2019 Murray Half Marathon is set for Oct. 26 and will begin in front of the hospital on Poplar Street. The half marathon and relay will begin at 7 am and the 5K run/walk will take place at 7:10 am. The 1-Mile Walk is a new option for individuals to participate or for teams to support the building of the new cancer center. The event also brings in countless support from local volunteers. Registration will be open until race time on the 26th.
Packet pick up will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at David Taylor Chrysler of Murray located at Hwy. 641 North. All runners/walkers will need to pick up a new bib and packet for the race.
The Murray Half Marathon has teamed with the Inaugural Hopkinsville Half Marathon for a “Double Dare” Challenge sponsored by Fleet Feet of Clarksville. Sign up and run both events for a commemorative t-shirt and special medal! More details to come, registration opens today. If you’ve already registered for our half marathon, contact us and we will help you get started.
Also, Toyota of Murray is once again sponsoring up to 50 students (K-12th grade) to run for free in our upcoming 5K! Stop by Toyota of Murray and pick up a free registration for your kids today - first come, first serve. We look forward to seeing your kids soon!
For more information on the Murray Half Marathon, visit www.MurrayHalfMarathon.com. For more information on the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, visit www.MCCHEndowment.org.
