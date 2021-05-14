MURRAY — Dr. Richard Blalock, II has been with Murray Orthpaedics since 2016. His specialty is focusing on the sports medicine side of orthopaedics.
He graduated from Murray High School prior to graduating Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in biology. He continued his education at Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, where he received his medical degree. His orthopaedic surgery residency program was completed at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Blalock continued his medical training by completing a specialty fellowship program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery.
He has been working as the Racer Athletics Team Physician at Murray State University since he returned. He works with athletes who are facing injuries or other conditions in their bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves.
“If you’ve ever injured a bone, joint, or muscle, you know it’s a serious injury – and that your treatment can mean the difference between disability and independence,” Dr. Blalock said. “It’s best to seek out excellent care right away to ensure the injury heals correctly.
“Some bone or muscle conditions may just need simple treatments, such as medications and therapy. Others may require surgery, physical therapy, and time off. The sooner you work with an orthopedist – a physician who specializes in bones, muscles, and joints – the better your outcomes will be,” he concluded.
The focus in sports medicine is to develop a treatment plan tailored to relieve pain, build back strength and coordination, and get patients back to their regular routine as quickly as possible.
Murray Orthopaedics offers a wide range of preventive care and treatment options for injuries and conditions related to competitive and recreational athletics. Sports-related injuries require specialized care to promote optimum healing. We focus on promoting and maintaining an active lifestyle through non-operative rehabilitation programs and minimally invasive arthroscopic surgical procedures.
Using the most up-to-date arthroscopic techniques, our surgeons are specialists in repairing joint damage to the knee, ankle, shoulder, hip or elbow. Our team works with patients to minimize disabilities resulting from sports injuries and conditions and to maximize quality of life.
Dr. Blalock has also expanded his practice to include the use of a NanoScope™ and is the only orthopaedic surgeon in the region currently offering this technique. The NanoScope™ operative arthroscopy imaging system from Arthrex® is the first medical-grade, 3-in-1, chip-on-tip, single-use camera system. It is a diagnostic and treatment tool advancement allowing surgeons to directly visualize and treat common joint conditions in a less invasive, more convenient, and more efficient manner.
For more information on sports medicine orthopaedics, call the Marketing Dept. at 270-762-1381 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.