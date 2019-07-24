MURRAY — Murray Pediatrics is now offering same-day appointments when unexpected illness or fever hits.
The practice offers quick care to allow families to get back into their normal routine as soon as possible. Caring for families is important and choosing a pediatrician is at the top of the list for parents. That is why Murray Pediatrics offers same-day appointments with minimal waiting time, as well as, immediate test results when RSV, strep, or flu strike.
Murray Pediatrics offers routine checkups, immunization, acute illness needs, chronic illness needs, newborn care, and both sick and well-child exams. Providers include Dr. Heath Cates, Dr. Jackie Milo, Dr. Mackenzie Lowery, Alysha Taylor, PA-C, and Lacy, McKeel, APRN.
Murray Pediatrics has been serving the community since 1961. The office is open five days a week. For more information on Murray Pediatrics or their services, phone 270-759-9223.
