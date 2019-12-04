PADUCAH — Nurse practitioner Andrea Bazzell, APRN, recently joined Baptist Health Medical Group Heart Group.
From managing acute and chronic cardiovascular conditions to providing patient education, nurse practitioner Andrea Bazzell provides skilled, thoughtful cardiac care. She has nearly 10 years of clinical experience and has received national board certification through the American Nurse Credentialing Center.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University and a master’s degree in nursing from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
Baptist Health Medical Group Heart Group is located in Suite 301, Walker Medical Park 1, on the Baptist Health campus.
