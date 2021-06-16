PADUCAH — Emily Huff, MSN, FNP has joined Mercy Health Physicians.
She practices from Mercy Health — Paducah Family Medicine, located at 225 Medical Center Drive, Suite 304 in Paducah.
“As a young adult, I realized I truly enjoyed interacting with people from all walks of life and as a nurse, I found my passion for helping others improve their lives,” says Huff. “When close family members endured major health issues, I realized I wanted to be able to help care for others, mind, body, and spirit. Now as a nurse practitioner, I work within our local community to care for others and help them achieve their health goals.”
Huff is board certified as a family nurse practitioner and earned her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University College of Nursing of Columbus, Ohio. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University in Murray and an associate’s degree in nursing from Midway College in Midway.
To learn more about her practice or make an appointment, call 270-538-5596.
To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood or learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, please visit mercy.com or call 270-538-5777.
