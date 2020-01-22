PADUCAH — Nurse practitioner Kelly Patterson, APRN, recently joined Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery.
Patterson has more than 10 years of experience providing nursing care to patients in western Kentucky. A board-certified nurse practitioner, Patterson earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University and a master’s degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery is located in Suite 300, Walker Medical Park 1, on the Baptist Health campus. The office phone is 270.443.5564. n
