PADUCAH — Pediatric Group of Paducah has joined Baptist Health Medical Group. The clinic, now called Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics, consists of physicians Kayla Mason, MD, Jeffrey Mudd, MD, and David Schell, MD, as well as nurse practitioners Nicole Snow, APRN, and Lisa Spillman, APRN.
These experienced providers have joined the Baptist Health team to provide high-quality care for newborns and up, including checkups, immunizations, treatment of common medical conditions, tips for staying healthy and much more. The providers have immediate access for new patients and offer same-day appointments.
All three doctors earned medical degrees from the University of Louisville and completed their residency at the University of Louisville, Kosair Children’s Hospital (now Norton Children’s Hospital).
Snow earned an associate nursing degree from West Kentucky Community & Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and a master’s in nursing from Union University.
Spillman earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University, a master’s in nursing from the University of Kentucky and a post-graduate certificate at a family nurse practitioner from Frontier Nursing University.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics is located in Suite 501 in Medical Park 3 on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. The phone number is 270-443-7534.
