MURRAY – Over 120 golfers and several sponsors helped raise approximately $27,000 for the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, at the ninth annual Murray Calloway Foundation Golf Classic on Sept. 27, 2019 at Miller Golf Course.
The tournament, sponsored by McConnell Insurance, had teams playing in a scramble format, teeing off at either a morning or afternoon session. At the end of the day, it was Murray Bank’s (Tyler Holtgrew, Adam Lamkin, Brian Anderson, and Trevor Coleman) team who took home the top prize award of $500 with a score of 49. Lunch was catered and donated by Sirloin Stockade for all of the golfers in the tournament! The golf ball drop was sponsored by First Financial.
The CEO Challenge held on Hole 10 raised an additional $720. Other cash prize winners included: sixth place, McConnell Insurance; 13th place, Innovative Managed Care Solutions; 21st place, HHS; last place, CDWG (team 1); more than $1700 in prize money was awarded. The Closest to Pin winner – Ernie Lutrell with the Innovative Managed Care Solutions team and the long drive was won by Gage Crabtree, Pi Kappa Alpha at MSU.
For more information on the Foundation or to make a donation, call (270) 762-1908 or visit www.MCCHEndowment.org.
