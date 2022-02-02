PARIS, Tenn. – Individuals wishing to take charge of their health through nutrition can now do so through telehealth services with the GrowWell Telehealth Network. GrowWell is now partnering with Dietician Associates, Inc. to provide telehealth nutrition services to individuals regardless of insurance coverage. Accessing services is simple, requiring only a referral from your physician.
Nutrition counseling is a healthy approach to managing challenges with diabetes, weight, blood pressure, and other chronic conditions. Those seeking to improve their health through nutrition do not have to do it alone. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests consults with a registered dietitian or registered dietitian nutritionist for many life situations including for those wishing to lose weight, those who are pregnant or wanting to become pregnant, older individuals seeking to maintain their health, or even individuals simply looking for a boost in performance.
A registered dietitian, or RD, or registered dietitian nutritionist, or RDN, will partner with you to develop a safe and realistic eating plan that you can stick with for the long haul. To guide and motivate you, an RD or RDN will use creative and out-of-the-box strategies to help with meal planning, grocery shopping and mindful eating.
“This the first of several telehealth services that we will be launching this year for patients in our region,” said Rachel Matlock, Telehealth Network Director. “We are excited to provide options for care and improved health.”
For more information about this service and the GrowWell Telehealth Network, please visit www.hcmc-tn.org or http://www.growwelltn.org/telehealth/. You can also go online to www.hcmc-tn.org to learn more or call 731-644-8300.
