PARIS, Tenn. – On Match Day, fourth-year medical students nationwide are notified of one of the most important placements of their careers: where they will spend their residencies, or their first three to seven years as physicians.
Fourth-year medical students at Henry County Medical Center recently received their placement news, which is the second year in a row we’ve had the honor to celebrate their residency matches. The medical students celebrated their Match Day at Perrylogic Brewing Company with several of their preceptors and graduate medical education staff. In April, we will host a Long Coat ceremony for all of these outstanding students.
HCMC’s fourth-year students are as follows and will be completing their residencies at the following locations:
• Allison Breda: Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year: Her residency match is in Family Medicine at Central Washington Family Med in Yakima, WA. Breda is from the Detroit area in Michigan. She is passionate about women’s health and preventive medicine. She loves going to Freedom Fitness after work and exploring fun places around Paris.
• Kelsey Blundell: Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; Blundell matched in Family Medicine at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo MS. She hopes to return to practice in a rural community when her residency is completed. She enjoys hiking with her dog, fishing, biking, and spending time outdoors with her family.
• Timothy Clark: Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; Clark will complete his residency in Pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Savannah, Savannah GA. . Tim is a baker and bakes a really good cheesecake. It’s his Dad’s recipe.
• Hunter Crouse: Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; His residency match is in Family Medicine, UT Family Med, in Jackson, TN. Crouse is from Greenfield, TN, and looks forward to practicing medicine in rural West TN. Go Vols!
• Kayla Hamdan: Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; She will be completing her residency in Pediatrics at Prisma Health Midland USC, Columbia SC. Hamdan is from Northeast Ohio and in her free time she enjoys traveling and hopes to visit all 50 states someday.
• Amber Oliver: Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; Oliver will be completing her residency in internal medicine at Methodist Healthcare in Memphis, TN. Oliver’s hobbies include spending time outdoors with her 2 rescue dogs, thrift shopping, and attending University of Memphis football games. She hopes to create positive relationships with her future patients and ultimately the local community.
• Blake Sanders: William Carey University- College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; Sanders will be completing his residency in emergency medicine at UMMC, Jackson, MS. He is originally from Louisiana. He has helped to train police dogs with their bite work and currently has two dogs of his own.
• Chandler Smith: William Carey University- College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4th year; Smith will complete his residency in Family Medicine at St. Francis UT FM, in Memphis TN, and plans to return to his hometown of Lynchburg, TN to open a clinic and help his community. In his free time when he’s not studying, he enjoys playing golf and watching sports or movies.
Henry County Medical Center welcomes medical students for clinical rotations as part of their third and fourth year rotations required for their program. These students join us from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) in Harrogate, Tennessee and William Carey University-College of Osteopathic Medicine located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Henry County Medical Center is proud to help facilitate a detailed learning experience for the students. We are glad to partner with LMU-DCOM and William Carey University- College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Community-based training is one of the two major clinical training models used in medical education today. It provides for an excellent training atmosphere for the third and fourth year osteopathic medical students and affords the best opportunity of achieving its mission of training primary care physicians for rural and underserved areas in the South. HCMC has partnered with LMUDCOM (TN) and WCUCOM (MS) to achieve this goal and has organized training around our HCMC “Hub Site.”
Hub Sites are clinical training sites capable of providing all of the Core and Selective Rotations within an hour’s drive of a central location. Osteopathic medical students in their third and fourth years (OMS-3, OMS-4) will reside and participate in the communities in which they are training.
HCMC is building a multidisciplinary educational environment along with our Physician Assistant Students from Bethel University that will equip them to better serve our community.
“This group of students is passionate about primary care, and I am excited to see all their future achievements!” said Amanda J. Finley, DO FACOI FACP, internal medicine hospitalist and director of medical education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.