MURRAY – Jerry Penner, CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital reached his 10-year milestone of leadership on April 1.
“My wife, Jamie, and I are extremely proud to be part of this community,” said Penner. “I am truly blessed to be at the helm of a wonderful hospital, nursing home organization and hospice facility. MCCH has a tremendous cadre of professional physicians, caring nurses, support staff and directors along with an engaged Board of Trustees and leadership team. With their ideas and talent leading the way and motivating me on a daily basis, I suspect there will be many more great things to come in Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s future. To be honest, most people might search the entire lives to find their dream jobs --- I get to live mine every day.”
Penner finished his term as the Kentucky Hospital Association Chairman of the Board of Trustees in 2018 and served on the Chamber of Commerce Board for five years and for six years with the Murray State University Alumni Association culminating as president in 2017-2018.
During his tenure at MCCH, Penner has led many initiatives and oversaw the addition of new providers, new service lines, the acquisition of new physician practices and led the construction and fundraising efforts of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. Most recently, he piloted the Hospital Incident Command System team through the COVID-19 global pandemic, all while establishing a new, highly successful Interventional Cardiology program that completed 300 procedures in 2020.
Penner previously served as the CEO of the U.S. Army’s Madigan Healthcare System in Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
A 1978 graduate of North Hardin High School in Radcliff, he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at Murray State University, a master’s in healthcare administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and an M.S. in strategic studies, U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.
Penner retired from the United States Army as a colonel after 29 years of service. He now has 42 years in professional healthcare and has served as the MCCH CEO since April 1, 2011.
He has been married for 34 years to Jamie Penner, formerly of Gideon, Missouri, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MSU in education and guidance and counseling, respectively.
