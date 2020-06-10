MURRAY — Anyone who followed the May meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees knows the story.
The finances of Murray-Calloway County Hospital have taken a beating ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It is hard to find positives.
However, hospital CEO Jerry Penner found a couple, one of which seems to validate why the hospital was so intent on upgrading its cardiology program earlier in the year. Penner told the board that transfers of patients to larger medical facilities in the region have dropped dramatically.
“The immediate snapshot that shows January through May of 2019 compared to January through May of 2020 shows a 64% decrease in transfers of cardiac patients going from here to Paducah or here to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center in Nashville),” Penner said. “When you look at the first two months (January through February) we were exceeding our pro-forma, so hopefully we’ll catch back up.
“Those are the effects of having a strong cardiology program and that’s driving our inpatient volumes. Don’t forget that we didn’t do our first stent until the 7th of February, so this number would have had an even larger decrease in the number of transfers.”
Dr. Ali Homayuni arrived at Murray Cardiology Associates shortly after the start of the new year. He is joined by APRN Amber Ashby.
As an example of MCCH’s new-found ability to treat heart cases, Penner used images showing how a patient came to the Murray facility with a potentially dangerous artery issue, then, after having a stent inserted, how the artery had improved.
“What you’re looking at here is a 68-year-old male who came in with no hypertension, no cardiac disease history, a non-smoker,” Penner said. “This really gives you an understanding of how powerful (the technology) is supposed to be.
“A picture paints a thousand words. Well, this patient went home in 72 hours.”
Something else the coronavirus has caused is a massive uptick in telemedicine cases for the hospital, where patients meet with their providers remotely. Penner said what is known as the “1135 Waiver” from the Social Security Act allows for a temporary waiver of certain requirements during a national emergency, such as the pandemic. One of those requirements is in-office visits with a physician or medical provider.
The concept of telemedicine has been a big beneficiary of the 1135 rule and Penner said MCCH has seen its amount of patients utilizing this idea increase.
“We’ve had 3800 visits for telemed and this is just March through May,” he said, noting that Murray Medical Associates had the most telemedicine visits at 1,800. “This is an indication that we can take care of patients the way they want to be taken care of and this is going to advance our capability for the next three to five years.
“Hopefully, we can get our payors to pay us for doing telemed. The American Hospital Association is driving us to use more telemedicine and I think this is an absolute game changer for us, not just here, but throughout the state as well.
“It’s nice to have rays of sunshine with a downright dismal outlook.”
Penner did say that it is unknown if the 1135 rule will be extended. He said efforts are underway to lobby for that extension.
