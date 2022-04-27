PADUCAH – Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Robert Poston, who joined Mercy Health Physicians in February, performed the region’s first minimally-invasive, robotic-assisted cardiac surgery on Friday, March 11.
After spending three nights in the hospital, Poston’s patient, Alex McAllister, 84, of Cadiz, has made a full recovery. The chest pain that had him taking nitroglycerin pills up to three times a day is gone.
“Monday morning, I came home, and I’ve not had any problems,” McAllister said. “I have not taken a pain pill since I’ve been home.”
Poston worked together with McAllister’s cardiologist, Dr. Anil Mani, also a Mercy Health Physician, over the course of a three-hour procedure to clear two blockages from their patient’s arteries. Through an incision in McAllister’s side, Poston performed a bypass on the vessel that Mani could not easily stent. Mani worked through McAllister’s femoral artery to place a stent in the artery on the back of the heart that Poston couldn’t reach.
“At 84, Alex might not have agreed to have open chest surgery,” Poston said. “Many patients don’t have surgery and manage with medication, living with uncomfortable symptoms and less quality of life. The robot offers an alternative and they will have treatment they wouldn’t otherwise of have considered.”
With a wife who went through three open heart surgeries, McAllister knew the toll that kind of major surgery could take on not just the patient, but their family, too. Robotic assisted surgery offered him a minimally invasive option with benefits including a shorter hospital stay, less pain and improved recovery time.
“I feel great,” McAllister said. “For being as old as I am and just had this bypass, I would recommend it to anybody. It’s better than having open heart surgery. I’ve been walking and enjoying life.”
Poston has been performing robotic-assisted cardiac surgery since 2005 and is board certified in cardiothoracic surgery and surgery. He practices from Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute, Heart & Lung.
