MURRAY – April 9, 2018, was a date to remember for Beth Scheidler of Princeton. It marked her one-year anniversary to a day that changed her life, her family’s life and her future.
Beth, like many women these days struggles to find the right work/life balance. As a family nurse practitioner in Princeton, her job is very demanding. She is married to Jason, her husband of 25 years, and they have a son, Jake, 17.
Over the years, with going to school, having a family and a hectic work schedule, Beth neglected to take a lot of time out for herself. She, like many other women, put everybody else first. Her top priority was her family, and being actively involved in her son’s rodeo activities.
As a family, they travel all year for Jake’s rodeo competitions, so eating out and fast food became normal as it was easy and convenient. Beth volunteered at the rodeos as a healthcare provider for emergencies and said one of the straws that broke the camel’s back was when she began having trouble bending down to assist and help someone who needed medical care.
“I’ve always struggled with my weight,” said Beth. “I couldn’t ride horses anymore and my feet and knees just hurt.”
When her weight reached a point where she could not do some of the things she loved anymore, that is when Beth made a decision to do something about it. She contacted Dr. Brian Swain and Bariatric Solutions in Murray to set up her initial appointment.
“I was nervous to go because I knew I was unhealthy,” she said. Dr. Swain and the staff are all great! No one makes you feel like they are judging you; they provided so much education and support. It was just a great experience and the only regret I have is that I didn’t do it years ago.”
She met with the staff in September 2017 to start the education process and, in January, took a step further before her surgery to begin exercising and making better eating choices. Two weeks prior to gastric sleeve surgery, Beth began the liver shrinking diet and, by her surgery day, was already down 25 pounds.
Beth said the key to her success is that she learned a lot and received so much education on what to expect and what comes next. She also said the support from her husband Jason and her son Jake was key to keep moving forward.
When asked what was the hardest part, she said the liver shrinking diet prior to surgery was probably the hardest but she thought to herself that she could do anything for two weeks.
Today, Beth has lost 125 pounds. Now a shopper, which she didn’t love before, Beth continues to celebrate the little things like walking in a store and being able to purchase items off the clearance rack because she’s a size medium when she started as a 3XLG.
What else has changed for Beth and her family? She can ride horses again with her husband and her son. When her son qualified for nationals in rodeo, she was able to go to Wyoming and go white-water rafting.
“I just have much more energy and don’t just crash when I get home like a did before. Also, even my patients notice a change, and make comments to my staff and myself that I just overall seem happier and bubblier. When they ask what I did, I always tell them that I exercise regularly and changed my diet, gastric sleeve surgery was just the tool I needed to get me going,” said Beth.
“I still have cravings for bad food but now I just eat smaller portions and I try to make healthier lean meat choices and eat more veggies. I typically eat three small meals a day and have two snacks. My favorite snacks are almonds, and apples with peanut butter. I’m also still exercising 3-4 times a week and have found a great group that I enjoy doing Barre, cycling and kettle bell classes with!”
