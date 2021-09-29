PADUCAH — The 20th annual Purchase Area Health Expo, hosted by Purchase Area Diabetes Connection, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.
The event will include free health screenings, healthy recipes, and educational information from community partners. Free flu shots will be provided by Mercy Health. COVID vaccines will be provided by the Purchase District Health Department. Health screenings include A1C readings, diabetes foot screenings, and blood pressure.
Weather permitting, vendors may be set up outdoor in the parking lot.
This event is free, and attendees can come-and-go between the times of 9 a.m. and noon. The first 150 attendees will receive a goody bag of free giveaways and educational materials.
For the safety and comfort of attendees, the Purchase Area Health Expo is following COVID precautions. Guests must wear a mask and social distance and there will be hand sanitizing stations available.
Gold sponsors include Humana and Passport Plan. Silver sponsors include Anthem, Humana, and Wellcare. Bronze sponsors include At Home Medical and United Healthcare Community Plan.
For more information, contact DeAnna Leonard, RN, BSN, Licensed Diabetes Educator, at the Purchase District Health Department at 270.444.9625, ext. 107. More can be found on the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PurchaseDiabetes.
