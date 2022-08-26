PADUCAH – The 22nd annual Purchase Area Health Expo, hosted by Purchase Area Diabetes Connection, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.
The event will include free health screenings, healthy recipes and educational information from community partners. Free flu shots will be provided by Mercy Health. COVID vaccines will be provided by the Purchase District Health Department. Free health screenings include A1C readings, diabetes foot screenings, fall risk assessments, blood pressure, vision screenings, and fibroscans for fatty liver disease.
Breakout session speakers will be new to the event this year. Topics include healthy relationships, suicide prevention, fall prevention, self-care, prescription assistance, the importance of colon cancer screenings and nutrition.
Weather permitting, vendors may be set up outdoor in the parking lot.
This event is free, and attendees can come and go between 9 a.m. and noon. The first 150 attendees will receive a goody bag of free giveaways and educational materials.
For the safety and comfort of attendees, the Purchase Area Health Expo is following COVID precautions. Guests must wear a mask and social distance and there will be hand sanitizing stations available.
