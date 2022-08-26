PADUCAH – The 22nd annual Purchase Area Health Expo, hosted by Purchase Area Diabetes Connection, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.

The event will include free health screenings, healthy recipes and educational information from community partners. Free flu shots will be provided by Mercy Health. COVID vaccines will be provided by the Purchase District Health Department. Free health screenings include A1C readings, diabetes foot screenings, fall risk assessments, blood pressure, vision screenings, and fibroscans for fatty liver disease.