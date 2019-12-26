MURRAY — On behalf of Ribbon Chix a donation of $1,750 was presented to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Enduring Hope Campaign for the building of a new Regional Cancer Center. They have been long time supporters of the Foundation for over five years and have contributed over $12,000 combined.
“Ribbon Chix has been supporters of the Foundation for years. We certainly appreciate their support in helping us raise funds towards a new cancer center that will benefit our region,” said Keith Travis, CPO.
The Enduring Hope campaign has been launched to raise money for a new $12 million Regional Cancer Center which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, or for naming opportunities please contact Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer at 270-227-0253.
