MURRAY — Jimmy and Dot Rickman recently made a donation of $25,000 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Enduring Hope Campaign for the building of a new Regional Cancer Center. They have been long time supporters of the Foundation for over 11 years and have contributed over $40,000 previously with contributions directed towards supporting a second Chaplain position at MCCH and the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
“We certainly can’t say thank you enough to our regular donors who continue to support the needs of this community and are making an impact on families for years to come,” said Keith Travis, CPO. “The Rickman’s have a love for seeing the hospital continue to care for patients and people in our community.”
The Enduring Hope campaign has been launched to raise money for a new $12 million Regional Cancer Center which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, or for naming opportunities please contact Keith Travis, MCCH chief philanthropy officer at 270-227-0253.
