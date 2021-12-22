MURRAY – Rock Steady Boxing, a unique exercise program based on training used by boxing professionals, but adapted for people living with Parkinson’s disease, will be offered at The Center for Health and Wellness at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
The class is free to individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This class was initiated in honor of R.C. Riley of Peel & Holland, Inc. and is supported through donations made to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Rock Steady Boxing improves the quality of life for people battling Parkinson’s disease through non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness training. Training classes include an exercise program that attacks Parkinson’s at its vulnerable neurological points, while focusing on overall fitness, strength, reaction time, and balance. Rock Steady Boxing serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Classes begin on Jan. 3, 2022. Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive neurological disorder. It is estimated that 1-1.5 million Americans have Parkinson’s disease, with as many as 50,000-60,000 new cases diagnosed each year. While there is no cure at this time, exercise – particularly forced, intensive exercise – has been shown to slow the progression and impact of symptoms.
No boxing experience is necessary. Rock Steady Boxing is taught by Samantha Burnett, COTA (Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant) and Rock Steady Boxing Affiliate. The class is open and free to all people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. The class will meet from 12:30-2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week beginning Jan. 3, 2022. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Call 270-762-1348 for more information or to reserve your spot.
