MURRAY — Professor Helen Roulston presented a donation of $25,000 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Enduring Hope Campaign for the building of a new Regional Cancer Center.
The $25,000 is a commitment for the naming of a vestibule at the new cancer center in honor of her late husband, Charles Robert Roulston.
“We certainly appreciate the support of community members who want to honor their loved ones by donating to such a worthy cause that will impact generations of families and cancer patients for years to come,” said Keith Travis, chief philanthropy officer at the hospital.
The Enduring Hope campaign has been launched to raise money for a new $12 million Regional Cancer Center, which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
“I have an enduring hope that this center will contribute to minimizing the horrible effects of cancer,” Helen said.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, please contact Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer at 270-227-0253.
