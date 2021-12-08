MURRAY – MCCH would like to welcome back Alison Sasseen, APRN, as a part of the team at Oncology and Hematology of Murray. Sasseen will be providing direct patient care to patients within the region.
Sasseen comes to MCCH after serving at various health care facilities in the region, including Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology Oncology as a nurse practitioner, Jackson Purchase Medical Center as a nurse practitioner in the Emergency Department and Marshall County Hospital as a registered nurse in the emergency room and intensive care unit.
A graduate of Murray State University with a Master’s of Science in nursing, Sasseen also holds a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from Murray State University and has 17 years of experience in hematology and oncology.
Located in the North Tower, Oncology & Hematology of Murray offers treatment for a wide array of cancers, as well as benign hematological conditions.
