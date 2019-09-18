MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Sara Scott as the June 2019 Employee of the Month. Scott is a Speech and Language Pathologist in Rehab Services at Spring Creek Health Care. She has been with MCCH and Spring Creek Health Care for two years.
Scott’s co-workers shared these comments:
“Sara is such a joy to work with. She is patient and kind, not only to her patients but to her co-workers as well. She is generous with her time and does her best to ensure quality care. She takes her time to educate patients and their families. Even when she is swamped she takes time to help others and ensures the speech therapy department is running smoothly. She is quick to offer help to accommodate other’s schedules. She always has a smile and takes time to listen to others. She has taken on extra responsibilities and has done so in stride! She is awesome!”
For more information contact the Marketing Department at 270.-76-1381.
