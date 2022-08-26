PADUCAH – Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, has received two prestigious national recognitions for its commitment to supporting, developing and promoting women leaders throughout its health system that spans seven states and includes 50 hospitals and 60,000 employees.

Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, recently named BSMH a “Top 10 Company for Executive Women” and a “Best Company for Multicultural Women” for 2022.