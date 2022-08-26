PADUCAH – Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, has received two prestigious national recognitions for its commitment to supporting, developing and promoting women leaders throughout its health system that spans seven states and includes 50 hospitals and 60,000 employees.
Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, recently named BSMH a “Top 10 Company for Executive Women” and a “Best Company for Multicultural Women” for 2022.
The Top 10 Company for Executive Women award celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and flexibility programs.
Female leaders represent more than 51% of Bon Secours Mercy Health top leaders responsible for leading and establishing key components of the health system’s strategy.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Seramount as a Top 10 Company for Executive Women,” said Nicole Martel, vice president for benefits, well-being and associate health, for Bon Secours Mercy Health. “Our ministry has an ongoing commitment to providing benefits and services such as our paid parental leave, industry-leading comprehensive education benefits and Be Well program that supports and empowers women, and all employees across our organization to continue to grow and prosper – both in their careers and individually.”
The Top 10 Companies for Executive Women are as follows (in alphabetical order): AbbVie, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Dechert LLP, Estée Lauder Companies, FleishmanHillard, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal USA, Nationwide, and Zoetis Inc.
The Best Companies for Multicultural Women list recognizes those committed to advancing the careers of BIPOC and multicultural women in the workplace.
“Our ministry remains committed to advancing the careers of all women in our organization,” said Odesa Stapleton, chief diversity and inclusion officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health. “As a best company for multicultural women, we believe our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion strengthens our organization by helping us better connect to our patients, communities, partners and each other. We will continue to affect sustainable change in the areas of diversity and inclusion.”
