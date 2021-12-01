MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Julie Sholar, RN, as the October 2021 Employee of the Month. Sholar is the outpatient surgery charge nurse and has cared for patients in various areas for more than 17 years at MCCH.
MCCH’s marketing department sought anonymous comments from her co-workers. The following is one of the glowing comments it received:
“Julie is a wonderful outpatient coordinator. She is always willing to help us out when things are busy. She is very flexible and accommodating with my schedule (which is much appreciated!). She frequently does extra things to encourage our employees and make us feel appreciated. She does a great job running the OPS schedule both with patients and with our employees.
“Julie started down in OPS approximately a year ago as our new charge nurse, and she has done a great job adapting to her new role. She picked up the job responsibilities very quickly and has done an excellent job. She is always there for us when we need a helping hand, and she always treats her patients with kindness and respect. She has been an amazing addition to our team here in outpatient surgery.
“Julie has been in our department one year and is an excellent charge nurse. She is easy to talk to and always willing to help. She has a great relationship with staff in other departments and with the physicians. She is reliable and a wealth of knowledge. She has a terrific sense of humor. She is always good with patients making them feel at ease. She is a great asset to our team.
“Julie came to our department a year ago this month. We are all so thankful to have her! She has a very kind personality and cares about all of our patients and families and all of US! She is a hard worker and always looks out for her coworkers! She is very understanding of others and is very flexible to all of our needs when it comes to time needed off, whether it be for vacations or heath issues. She has been a great asset to MCCH and our OPS department! I’m so happy that she loves doing what she does and is proud to be our leader. She is very deserving of the honor as Employee of the Month for October!”
