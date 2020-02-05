MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital announces the retirement of Mary Smith, Pathology secretary who has dedicated 48 years of service to the hospital.
For 23 years Mary worked in radiology and served the role of the radiology secretary, transcriptionist, supervised the office staff and just about anything else, that did not include taking the x-rays. The last 25 years she has worked in Pathology and says she has helped with everything except the cutting of tissue and reading the slides.
“Its interesting work and we are a small department, so everyone chips in when it’s busy,” she said. “I really liked what I did and I enjoyed it – I learned all kinds of new stuff all the time and wanted to teach other people to be very detailed. I’m very proud of what I did and the departments I’ve worked for in X-ray and Pathology.”
She has worked with Dr. Prue Kelly and Dr. Dave Barrett in the past and both were memorable physicians and excellent in their fields. She spent most of her time working with Dr. Dewey Dean who recently retired and said he was just a hoot to work with.
“So much has changed since I began, people come and go, and it’s hard to remember some of them. They each had their own personalities and quirks, which made working with some of them really entertaining. It is more like what has not changed in all the years I’ve worked, and I would have to say the camaraderie of the staff and physicians. I’m going to miss every person in this place,” she commented.
Mary has been married to her husband Edwin for 29 years. She has one son, Casey, and daughter in law, Krista, and two beautiful granddaughters, Addi, a freshman at Calloway that plays basketball and soccer, and Avery, who plays the piano and is in the band
In 2015, Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy. She said she did well with her treatment and was so fortunate how well her body handled it. She continued to work every day except chemo days on Wednesday. She wanted to make sure to thank everyone at the hospital who showed her tenderness and care throughout her journey and how much she appreciated the support she was given.
After retiring, Mary has made some definite plans but says she wants to ‘just do nothing’ for a while, and looks forward to being able to get up and having nowhere to go and be at a certain time.
Although Mary wants some downtime, she does have a few things on her list for retirement. She wants to spend more time doing some of the things she loves like making jewelry, antiquing, doing water aerobics and reading, as well as tending to her birds. She’s also looking forward to spending more time watching her granddaughters participate in their activities.
“I want to get a she-shed so I can have my own space to make jewelry - mostly earrings and necklaces out of silver and stones, and I definitely want to take a cruise to Alaska with my husband and travel more,” she stated.
Mary officially retires on Thursday and will celebrate her 70th birthday on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.