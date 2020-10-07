Special to The Ledger MURRAY, KY – The Center for Health & Wellness will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the theme “Twenty Years of Making a Difference” the week of Oct. 19 – 24. In addition to offering no joining fee, the community can take advantage of a free guest pass that can be utilized for group fitness classes, aquatics, or the fitness floor. Members will be eligible for door prizes and can participate in a 20 -Year Celebration exercise challenge. “I am so grateful that Stuart Poston and the hospital board had the vision to open such a fantastic facility.” says Keena Miller, director of the Center for Health and Wellness. “Our services and programs are designed with the member’s needs in mind. They tell us all the time how the Wellness Center has enhanced their physical, social and emotional well being.” The Center for Health and Wellness was opened by Murray-Calloway County Hospital in 2000. The J. Stuart Poston Center for Health and Wellness enhances the continuum of care provided by MCCH by providing comprehensive health promotion, wellness and rehabilitation services to the region. Programs include comprehensive lifestyle and fitness assessments; health, nutrition and fitness coaching by professional staff; and a variety of activities designed with our members’ needs in mind. The Center for Health and Wellness is a medical fitness facility and considers the whole person when helping clients establish and reach their personal wellness goals. The center can work with physicians to develop a safe and effective lifestyle improvement plan. Experience the Difference at the Center for Health and Wellness. For more information, call 270-762-1348. n