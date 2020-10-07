PADUCAH — In lieu of the 19th annual Purchase Area Health Expo, Purchase Area Diabetes Connection will launch a series of social media videos focused on healthy living.
The video series will start on Oct. 17 and run through Nov.14, which is National Diabetes Day. Videos will be posted on the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PurchaseDiabetes daily during that time period.
Health topics will include diabetes resources and education, heart health, healthy recipes and cooking demonstrations, flu/sick days, foot care, eye care, kidney health, senior living information, and more. All videos will be provided by health experts among partner organizations, including: Anthem Medicare, At Home Medical, Baptist Health, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service and Wellcare.
Additionally, there will be many opportunities for free giveaways throughout the week. Visit the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PurchaseDiabetes for more information on how to obtain the free giveaways.
The Purchase Area Health Expo, originally scheduled for Oct.17, was canceled due to COVID regulations. Purchase Area Diabetes Connection hopes to be able to offer the event again in 2021.
For more information, contact DeAnna Leonard, RN, BSN, licensed diabetes educator, at the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9625, ext. 107.
