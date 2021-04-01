MURRAY – With the successful administration of the COVID-19 vaccination for most of the residents and staff at Spring Creek Health Care, and as the vaccines have been shown to help prevent COVID, the facility has reopened for visitation effective in accordance with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines.
Based on the CMS guidelines and Spring Creek facility policy and processes, here are the following steps being taken to restart visits for residents and family members at Spring Creek:
•Preferred visitation will be outdoor visits, which pose a lower risk of transmission of illness. However, if outdoor visits are not practicable due to weather or heath conditions, then indoor visits will be conducted.
•All visits need to be scheduled in advance. The date, frequency and duration will have to be factored into scheduled visits in order to accommodate all residents and family members who would like to visit.
•Screenings will be completed with all visitors who come for indoor or outdoor visits. These screenings will include temperature checks, and questions about and observations of signs or symptoms of illness.
•Those experiencing signs or symptoms of illness or those who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 prior to 14 days of the visit will need to reschedule their visit.
• Hand hygiene will be required using an alcohol-based hand rub.
• A face covering or mask must be worn during the visit, covering both the nose and the mouth.
• Social distancing at least 6 feet between persons during the visit.
•All visitors should distance themselves from other residents and staff in the facility
•Residents of Spring Creek who have fully received the COVID vaccine(s) 14 or more days prior to the visit, may choose to have close contact, including touch (holding hands, hugging), with their visitor during the visit. A facemask should still be worn during these times and hand hygiene should be performed before and after contact.
•Off-site travel is discouraged if the county is in the “red” based on the Kentucky Long Term Care COVID-19 indicator; however, it is the resident’s right to leave the facility. Spring Creek strongly advises that there is some level of risk with leaving the facility, even if the resident has received the COVID vaccine. Although being fully vaccinated with decrease the risk of infection and severe outcomes, it will not eliminate all risk.
•Compassionate Care visits are offered for various reasons based on needs. Some examples of the need for compassionate care visits include end-of-life, adjustment concerns, declining status emotionally, physically or medically, those who are grieving. The same above guidelines still need to be followed during compassionate care visits.
•Signs will be posted around the facility that include but are not limited to, education on COVID-19 signs and symptoms, precautions, and guidelines for using a face covering or mask and hand hygiene.
•Visitors will be required to sign an attestation form upon their arrival for their initial visit. This attestation form provides education on expectations on the visiting guidelines. A copy of the attestation form has been included for you to review.
•Window visits and video chats will still be offered if this is the preferred way of visiting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.