MURRAY — Strawberry Hills and Walter’s Pharmacy has presented a donation of $25,000 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Enduring Hope Campaign for the building of a new Regional Cancer Center. The $25,000 is a commitment for the naming of South Tower Lobby.
“Having the support of our local businesses and pharmacies is a great example of the community working together to build a new cancer center for patients in our region,” said Keith Travis, CPO.
The Enduring Hope campaign has been launched to raise money for a new $12 million Regional Cancer Center which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, please contact Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer at 270-227-0253.
