NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center CEO Lisa Casteel was among those who were recently honored at the Tennessee Hospital Association’s (THA) 2021 annual meeting.
According to a news release, the THA annual meeting was the backdrop for association leadership and board of directors as they honored this year’s superlative hospital and health system executives across the state. THA President and CEO Wendy Long, M.D., and THA board chair Paul Korth, CEO of Cookeville Regional Medical Center, presented awards to these individuals in the respective categories:
• CEO of Distinction – Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Memphis
• Senior Executive of Distinction – Angela Beard, vice president and COO/CNO at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center, Springfield
• Trustee of Distinction – William Rukeyser, member of the Board of Directors at the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s University Health System, Inc., Knoxville
• Nurse Leader of Distinction – Joselyn Freeman-Singleton, nurse manager at Regional One Health, Memphis
• Clinical Nurse of Distinction – Mark Allen, a registered nurse in the ICU Dept. at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, Dickson
• Patient Safety Leadership – Gail Fraine, system infection prevention director at Ascension Saint Thomas, Nashville
• Diversity Champion – Joseph Webb, D.Sc., CEO at Nashville General Hospital
• Small and Rural Hospital Leadership – Lisa Casteel, CEO at Henry County Medical Center, Paris
• COVID-19 Healthcare Hero Award – Paul Deaton, M.D., with Mid-South Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists and Hanan McNamee, R.N. and Callie Lillard, R.N., with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Memphis
“During an unparalleled year for our industry, the outstanding contributions of hospital and healthcare leaders were both a barometer and beacon of the incredible work of all those who have served and fought to save lives in the most remarkable of times,” Long said. “THA’s 2021 Awards of Excellence winners have endured, rising to meet unimaginable challenges. We commend them, fully acknowledging their efforts to improve healthcare outcomes for all those seeking care in Tennessee.”
The THA Small and Rural Hospital Leadership Award is presented in recognition of significant contributions to rural healthcare in Tennessee. The THA said Casteel “is a strong advocate for the interests of rural hospitals and has been a leader in her community in responding to the COVID pandemic. She combines results with compassion, empathy and warmth for the benefit of both patients and employees. Casteel joined Henry County Medical Center as chief financial officer in 2005 and was chosen as CEO in 2017. An active board and committee member of THA, she is an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”
