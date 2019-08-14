MURRAY – The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is collaborating with Imes Funeral Home & Crematory to host a free community seminar and luncheon on end of life planning.
The seminar, Starting the Conversation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Weaks Senior Citizen Center. A free lunch will be provided to all attendees at 11:30 a.m.
There will be several guest speakers on site to answer questions and topics will include the following:
• Introduction of Starting the Conversation – Kerry Lambert, Chaplain at MCCH
• Wills & Trusts – Greg Taylor, Lawyer
• Medicaid – Alison Riley, Representative
• Hospice – Charlotte Rhodes, MCCH Hospice
• Funeral & Cremation Pre-planning – Matt & Wendy Imes, Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Each participant will receive also receive a free booklet, as well as, be eligible for door prizes.
For more information or to RSVP and reserve a free lunch, call Matt or Wendy at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory at 270-753-7000, the Weaks Senior Citizen Center at 270.753.0929 or email marketing@murrayhospital.org.
