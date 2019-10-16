MURRAY — This year marks the ninth annual Murray Half Marathon, 5K run/walk, & 1-mile walk which is organized by the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and sponsored by David Taylor Chrysler in Murray. Proceeds from the race support the Enduring Hope campaign and the building of the new regional cancer center.
The 2019 Murray Half Marathon is set for Oct. 26, 2019 and will begin in front of the hospital on Poplar Street. The half marathon and relay will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K run/walk will take place at 7:10 am. The 1-Mile Walk is a new option for individuals to participate or for teams to support the building of the new cancer center.
As a part of our race for 2020, organizers of the Paducah Iron Mom Half Marathon, the Hoptown Half Marathon sponsored by Planters Bank and the David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon have announced that next year they will be offering a three event race series. After years of discussion, the organizers have agreed to combine their resources to organize the largest running event in West Kentucky history.
Each race will utilize RunSignUp for registration with timing and administration provided by 3Way Racing of Lexington. Fleet Feet of Clarksville has agreed to sponsor the race series with an expanded presence at race Expos to meet the demanding needs of runners. Participants in the three part race series will receive an additional shirt and custom designed medal to commemorate the inaugural running of this series.
For more information on the Murray Half Marathon, visit www.MurrayHalfMarathon.com. For more information on the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, visit www.MCCHEndowment.org.
