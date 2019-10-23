MURRAY — When it comes to breast cancer, many people think of specialists such as mammography technicians, surgeons and oncologists first.
However, primary care physicians also have a key role.
“I think, a lot of times, we are the first step in the process,” said Dr. Karla Turley, an obstetrician/gynecologist at Primary Care Medical Center in Murray. “We talk a lot about screening and options based on family history and other factors.
“A lot of times, if (a female patient) finds something and they’re worried about it, the process will start with us. We’ll start the investigation and can refer them on. Let’s say, if you feel a lump, we can definitely feel it and investigate it. Certainly, people can see their family doctors, but, for most women who are established with a gynecologist, they usually will start with us.
“We tend to be the primary care for a lot of women. We take care of lots of their lives, but if you get down to the nitty gritty, we probably are specialists.”
However, with mammograms being so key to early diagnosis, Turley admits that probably her most important role is advisor. Her job is not to treat the cancer; if it is detected, she sends patients elsewhere for mammograms. In other words, as is the case for most patients, she gives the advice and the patient then has to do the rest.
“We talk about risk factors and your family history especially. We also discuss the need for other imaging, such as an MRI (which Primary Care does have available). Also, we now have genetic testing available, so if you have a family history and we have any reason to believe you’re at risk, we can go ahead and draw those here (by blood test) and have them sent off to another lab,” she said, explaining how she devotedly follows her own advice.
“I’ve actually had genetic testing myself, so that tells you I’m a firm believer in this all the way around. And I’ve had mammograms.”
She has reason.
“My mom and grandmother have both been diagnosed,” Turley, now 42, said. “My grandmother had it at 57 and my mom had it at 62. They were both diagnosed on mammograms and, thankfully, detected early.
Turley is reminded of why she needs to take care of her breast cancer prevention measures every day she is at her office. On top of a display mantle are three photographs of a young girl and a younger boy. Those are her children, Jenna and Gabe.
“Jenna is now 14 and Gabe is about to turn 12,” she said, laughing somewhat at how those photos were taken several years ago. “Still, I want to be able to see them keep growing up, then see their kids and hopefully their grandkids and I’ve got to still be around for that.”
