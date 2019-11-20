PADUCAH — Mercy Health Foundation - Lourdes has added four new members to its board and elevated current board members Glenn Denton and Rodger Harrison to the respective roles of chair and vice chair.
Denton is an attorney and partner at Denton Law Firm in Paducah who has served on the Mercy Health Foundation – Lourdes board since 2014. After graduating from Paducah Tilghman High School, Centre College, and Chase College of Law, Denton returned to Paducah to practice law with his father more than 20 years ago.
Harrison has served on the board since 2015. He is the owner of Waterway Ag Inc. in Metropolis, Ill., continuing the legacy of the business co-founded by his father. Harrison and his wife Cheryl have two adult children.
Those new to the Mercy Health Foundation - Lourdes board include two Murray State University alums.
Laura Shoulta Haas is a graduate of Reidland High School and Murray State University, Haas returned to her native Paducah in 2015 after a career that included managerial and technical positions in industry. She is an accomplished equestrian having earned both bronze and silver medals in Dressage. She and her husband Terry have two adult sons.
Amy Roof is a certified financial planner with Williams & Roof Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah. She earned her master’s degree in personal financial planning from The College for Financial Planning. Roof received her certification in financial planning education from Northwestern University and also earned a degree in business administration and political science from Murray State University. Roof has a daughter.
The other two new board members are Bob Doering: Doering is director of Mission Services for Mercy Health and Marcus Turnley: Turnley is a physician assistant at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital.
“I’d like to thank each of our new board members for their willingness to serve with Mercy Health,” said Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes President Jessica Toren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.