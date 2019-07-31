MURRAY — Walmart presented a donation of $2,500 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Calloway Area Ramp Team (CART) for the building of handicap ramps for people in our region. Hope in Murray (H.I.M) is a local Christ Centered Ministry focused on helping neighbors who are in need and work to build the ramps.
“We feel blessed to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Some of H.I.M’s recent projects include remodeling on God’s Promises, Grace & Mercy, office for Journey Church, and various handicapped ramps in our community,” said Vicki Emerson-Sons, H.I.M. Representative.
For more information on how you can support the Calloway Area Ramp Team (CART) project, please contact Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer at 270-227-0253.
