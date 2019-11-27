MURRAY — Gifts of compassion and care can make a difference in the lives of patients and their families. It is often underestimated what the power of a smile, a caring word or a small act of kindness can have on someone. Volunteers can provide support to patients and families through direct care or administrative duties.
These words describe Lloyd Weatherly.
He has been a volunteer at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray for three years. During this year’s Volunteer Banquet at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, he was awarded the Volunteer with the Most Hours during 2018 with 843 hours.
Hospice played a special role in Weatherly’s life, which led him to want to give back and help others. His late wife, Katherine, died in 2014 and he experienced the caring staff of hospice during her last few days at home. He has also experienced the service of hospice during the death of his mother Sarah, and now his father ,James, is currently in hospice.
“My experience having my wife gone through the situation helps me communicate and relate with family members and talk easily with them. I know what they’re going through having been through it myself,” he said.
When Lloyd was asked why he has chosen to give back to hospice and dedicate so much of his time, his response was simple.
“I wanted to give back and volunteer, so I completed the training and have been there ever since. I’ve met so many new friends and they’re a great group to work with – it’s just a good place to be,” he said.
Lloyd dedicates three to four days a week at the Owen House. He may be the voice on the phone, he may be tending to the rose garden or may be found visiting with the patients and their families.
When he is not volunteering, he enjoys lap swimming, being outdoors and tending to his own garden during the summer.
Anyone seeking information about supporting hospice, volunteering or having a passion for helping families in the region can phone Keith Travis at 270-762-1908 or visit www.murrayhospital.org/Foundation.
