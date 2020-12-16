MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Foundation was recently donated a collection of Official White House Christmas Ornaments that are currently displayed on a Christmas tree in the North Tower Lobby at MCCH.
The ornaments were donated by a couple who wish to remain anonymous, but were given the collection by Bobbie Waters, who has since passed. The couple is honoring the late Bobbie Waters by donating the collection to the hospital where she worked for many years.
For more information on how you can donate or support The Foundation at MCCH and/or efforts to raise funds towards building a new cancer center, call Lisa Shoemaker at 270-762-1291 or email lashoemaker@murrayhospital.org. n
