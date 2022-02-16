PADUCAH – West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) is hosting a course this Saturday for physical therapists (PT) and physical therapist assistants (PTA) on how to protect their physical therapy patients in a variety of clinical settings.
PTs and PTAs are encouraged to register for the course titled “Protecting Our Physical Therapy Patients” that will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the college’s Clemens Fine Arts Center Theatre. This course has all new content with information regarding patient protection through a review of appropriate professional behavior, risk management, patient monitoring, screening procedures and information about high-risk interventions and diagnosis.
Through the course, participants will
• Analyze most frequently reported allegations of malpractice and negligence against PTs/PTAs;
• Identify processes that physical therapists and assistants can implement into their practice to reduce their potential liability and increase patient safety;
• Analyze issues most often reported to the Kentucky Board of Licensure affecting patient safety and protection;
• Understand the purpose of the Impaired Practitioner Committee;
• Identify appropriate clinical screening tools used in PT practice to identify risk in multiple patient populations;
• Identify signs of possible child abuse/neglect and be knowledgeable about reporting procedures;
• Understand specific risks for patients with neurological impairments and the PT/PTA role in protection;
• Understand the science, indications, training required and risks in Blood Flow Restriction as a PT intervention; and
• Understand key issues around patient protection for multiple patient populations and diagnosis from student poster presentations.
Scheduled presenters are Jennifer Flynn, CPHRM; Stephen Curley, executive director of the Kentucky Board of Physical Therapy; Tony Bohannon, PT, Baptist Rehab; Janie Criner, executive director of Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center; Miranda Scott, PT, Baptist Health Paducah; and Matt Scott, PT, DPT, OCS, Orthopedic Institute.
This course, which is sponsored by WKCTC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program, has been approved for six continuing education units (CEUs) by the American Physical Therapist Association-Kentucky (APTA).
Online registration is available on the WKCTC website, westkentucky.kctcs.edu/education-training/pta-course.aspx. Masks are required inside WKCTC buildings. For questions about the event, contact Mary Jo Campbell, PTA program coordinator at WKCTC at maryjo.campbell@kctcs.edu, 270-5 34-3457.
