Woodall named MCCH Employee of the Month

MURRAY –Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Melissa Woodall as the July 2019 Employee of the Month. Woodall is a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Murray Cardiology Associates office. She has been with MCCH for two years.
Melissa’s co-workers shared these comments:
“Melissa is a definite team player. She offers to work in other departments and does so without complaint. She is always happy to lend a helping hand. Melissa puts her patients first and is a pleasure to work with as a co-nurse.”
