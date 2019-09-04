Woodall named MCCH Employee of the Month

From left are Melissa Woodall, LPN, Murray Cardiology Associates, who was named MCCH July Employee of the Month, and hospital CEO Jerry Penner.

 Photo provided

MURRAY –Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Melissa Woodall as the July 2019 Employee of the Month. Woodall is a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Murray Cardiology Associates office. She has been with MCCH for two years. 

Melissa’s co-workers shared these comments: 

“Melissa is a definite team player. She offers to work in other departments and does so without complaint. She is always happy to lend a helping hand. Melissa puts her patients first and is a pleasure to work with as a co-nurse.” 

For more information contact the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381.

Tags

Recommended for you