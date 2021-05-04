PADUCAH— There are several reasons why people who have been infected with COVID-19 should still get the vaccine when they are eligible.
“Once you’ve recovered or otherwise been cleared of COVID-19, your level of antibodies will begin to wane,” said Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Brad Housman, MD. “Remember, everybody will respond differently, and this virus is still relatively new. So, science doesn’t yet have enough data to predict how long antibody protection will last from one person to another.”
How long after my COVID-19 infection should I get the vaccine?
It is rare for reinfection to occur in the first 90 days after recovery, but significant reductions in immunities due to neutralizing antibodies begin in the first few months. If you have had the virus and completed a quarantine period, you can receive the vaccine when it is offered to you.
Baptist Health Paducah offers the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 years or older. The Moderna vaccine is a two-shot regime, taken 28 days apart. Go to www.ScheduleYourVaccine.com to schedule an appointment. The vaccines are not fully protective until two weeks after the final shot.
