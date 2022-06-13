MURRAY – The heat wave striking western Kentucky today is unusual for June, with one local meteorologist saying prolonged temperatures this high only happen every couple of decades.
The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the mid-to-high 90s throughout the week and heat indexes reaching well above 100. With rain unlikely, there probably won’t be any relief for a while. Meteorologist Beau Dodson, who runs the Weather Talk app and website, said this is unusual for this early in the season, and highs in the 90s for three to six days in a row doesn’t usually occur until July or August.
“It’s what I would call an early season heat wave, as the extreme levels of it are unusual and probably something that you might see return every 20 to 30 years,” Dodson said. “We may have near record highs; some records could fall Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday if we avoid clouds. Record highs would be upper 90s to 100-102 degrees for actual air temperatures.”
Dodson said the next seven days will probably see two heat waves on top of each other. A weak cold front is expected to come through Thursday, which he said should lower temperatures slightly for Friday and Saturday. Although highs in the upper 90s would typically be considered hot for this time of year, he said it will feel quite a bit better after the first four stiflingly hot days.
“But then a second heat wave develops Sunday, and that heat wave will take us into early next week,” Dodson said. “How long the second heat wave lasts is still a bit uncertain, but I think we’re looking at another shot of really hot weather (June 19, 20 and 21), maybe (June 22), then perhaps a strong cold front toward the 22nd or 23rd. We’ll see about that. We really need that second cold front; otherwise we’re looking at an extended period of unusually hot weather.”
Dodson said the heat index – how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in – could reach values on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week of 105-110 degrees and maybe even 115 in some areas. He said he often hears complaints from the public that meteorologists focus on the heat index to make the weather sound worse than it actually is, but the index is truly the most important thing to note because it dictates how the human body reacts to the heat. That’s why temperatures in the 110s can feel more tolerable to people in desert climates than the 90s can sometimes be for western Kentucky residents, he said.
“We don’t tell people the heat index so it sounds hotter; we tell them that because (of the risk) for heat illnesses and people going to the hospital and even dying of heatstroke,” Dodson said. “Another thing is that heat is actually the No. 1 weather killer, but it’s not as dramatic for the media … so you’ll see front page headlines (for a tornado outbreak), but in reality, heat actually kills more people yearly than tornadoes and hurricanes.”
With gas prices and inflation pinching everyone’s pocketbooks these days, Dodson said some might be tempted to conserve energy by not keeping the house as cool as they normally would. However, he said a week like this is not the time to be thrifty with air conditioning, especially if you are older and more vulnerable to heatstroke.
“That’s how people die in the heat,” Dodson said. “Another thing with heat that most people probably don’t know is that it compounds itself. So one day, we won’t see a lot of problems with the hospitals and with people dying, but with each successive day (of a heat wave), our bodies tend to respond stronger and stronger to the heat.
Murray’s Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the NWS Paducah office, said pets should be kept inside this week if possible, and if they absolutely must be outside, their owners should make sure they have plenty of shade and cold water. Obviously, that applies to people too, but if they must be outside, they need to wear thin, light-colored clothing, he said.
Dodson said he is hoping the current heat wave is not a sign of what we can expect in July and August. However, he said meteorologists have been concerned for a while about the potential for an extremely hot, dry summer. That hasn’t happened in a while, and Dodson noted that Paducah hadn’t reached 100 degrees since 2016, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri hadn’t experienced that since 2012. He said that is because there have been several summers with above average precipitation.
“If we had really dry ground right now, we would be looking at actual air temperatures of 102 or 105 this week, “Dodson said. “So thankfully, we have some moisture in the ground, although some counties are drier than others. The moisture in the ground is bad as far as the dew points and humidity, but it’s good too because it does keep temperatures down several degrees.”
Holland said he also worries about what the next two weeks could indicate about the rest of the summer, which technically doesn’t even start until June 21.
“I am afraid it’s going to be a long, hot summer, which is something we’ve not had a lot of the past few (years),” Holland said. “There really are not any good signs of any major rain systems either, so the farmers are going to be begging for rain because the hot temperatures tend to dry the fields out a lot quicker than if it was not as hot. We could have a pop-up storm here or there, but there is no big, organized rain system in our future for the next couple of weeks.”
