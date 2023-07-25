US-NEWS-WEA-US-HEATWAVE-NY

A group of teens try to get relief from the heat on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx borough of New York City earlier this month. 

 Sam Costanza/New York Daily News/TNS

(TNS) A heatwave that has been baking the American Southwest is expected to expand into the Midwest and Northeast this week, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the West and Plains, with temperatures expected to hit the 90s and 100s, as far north as Fargo, N.D. by Wednesday. Toward the end of the week, the mercury could reach the high 90s in the area between New York and Washington, D.C.

