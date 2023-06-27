UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Harris has been arrested, though Ronnie Sharp remains at large.
PARIS, Tenn. – Ronnie Sharp, who was arrested in Calloway County less than a year ago after hiding from authorities for 11 days, is once again on the loose, along with another escaped inmate, the Henry County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
HCSO announced on its Facebook page Monday morning that it is asking the public to be on the lookout for Sharp and Joshua Harris, both of whom escaped from the Henry County Corrections Facility.
“It’s been found that these two inmates pried through the cell ceiling then prying open a skylight on the roof,” HCSO said in the post. “They then left the Henry County Jail in an unknown direction. It’s believed they are responsible for stealing a 2006 white Chevy 3500 four door truck with a black dump bed from a location on HWY 69 North.”
HCSO said Sharp was currently in jail on numerous pending charges to include kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary. Sharp is 48 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address was 960 Meyes Road in Hazel.
Harris was currently serving time for the violation of a sentence, but HCSO said he has a history of evading arrest, property theft and burglary. Harris is 40 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His last known address is 413 Routon Street, Paris, TN 38242.
“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office considers both of these inmates to be dangerous and asks the public to not approach them if seen,” HCSO said. “Please call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 731-642-1672 or your local law enforcement agency.”
Last summer, Sharp evaded Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and multiple other agencies starting on July 16, which was followed by several high-speed pursuits involving multiple stolen vehicles over the course of about a week-and-a-half. He was finally arrested on July 27, 2022, after having allegedly broken into a house in Hazel while the homeowner and his children were home. Sharp allegedly bit the homeowner during a physical struggle, but the homeowner managed to get Sharp into a chokehold before law enforcement officers entered the residence and apprehended him. Although the house has a Hazel address, it is right over the Tennessee state line, so Sharp was lodged at the Henry County Correctional Facility.
At the time Sharp went missing last year, he was wanted in Calloway County on a warrant for failure to appear in court for two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and first-degree bail jumping. Additional warrants included improper registration plate (three counts), no registration plate (two counts), no operator’s license, first-degree fleeing and evading (two counts), disregarding a stop sign (three counts), reckless driving, wanton endangerment (three counts), third-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license (four counts), second-degree fleeing and evading on foot (two counts), receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to signal, speeding 26 mph over the limit, failure to wear seat belt, second-degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle (two counts), no motorcycle operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking (automobile) under $10,000.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that with even more charges hanging over Sharp this time around, it will probably be even more difficult for authorities to catch him than it was last summer. He emphasized that in addition to avoiding confronting the escaped inmates, residents need to take every possible step to protect their vehicles and homes.
“If people only hear me say one thing, they need to hear this: take your keys out of your vehicle and lock them up because we know that he’s going to steal something,” Knight said. “He’s going to have some wheels under him. Whether somebody loans them to him or he steals them, he’s going to have wheels under him.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
