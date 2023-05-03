MURRAY - The 2023 Murray Area Boy Scout Distinguished Citizen Award Luncheon was held yesterday at First United Methodist Church. The luncheon honored the late Clarence “Woody” Herndon Jr. with the Distinguished Citizen Award and was also a fundraiser for area Boy Scouts. Murray State University Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was the keynote speaker.
Greg Delancey served as the emcee for this event and welcomed Boy Scout Troop 45 to lead the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Distinguished Citizen award is given to individuals who provide outstanding civic service to the community and whose values align with scouting values. Donna Herndon, wife of the late Woody Herndon, accepted the award.
“I hope he is watching,” Donna said. “I owe a lot to scouting because scouting prepared the wonderful man I was married to for 53 years, and it also prepared him to serve this country valiantly, courageously and with the willingness to sacrifice his life. To see him recognized today means the world to me and the fact that so many friends and family are here, it takes my breathe away. I can’t talk about his time in scouting because he received his Eagle Scout award when he was 14. I am grateful to Cleo Sykes who served as Woody’s Scoutmaster, and I am asking his younger brother, Bobby, to speak about how scouting impacted the Herndon family.”
“Woody was a great big brother,” said Bobby. “Most people did not know my name, I was just ‘Woody’s little brother.’ When Woody joined the Boy Scouts, Cleo Sykes was Scoutmaster of Troop 45 and our dad was the assistant Scoutmaster. I was a Cub Scout from the age of 8 and continued in scouting.
“Part of the Scout Oath is ‘On my honor I will do my best…’ My brother always did his best. The Boy Scout Law has 12 principles. “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
“Woody was always loyal and protected me. Woody didn’t talk much about his time in Vietnam, but I asked him about being in command and how did he send someone into battle knowing that person might not come back? He replied that he prayed that God would give him the strength and wisdom to make the right decision to bring everyone home, and he did.
Scouting teaches boys to be men and Woody put that to use by teaching me, his kids, his grandkids, neighbors and those at church.
“Today, I salute scouting that meant so much to me and my family, and I salute my brother, my friend, my mentor and my hero.”
Jake Brasher, Boy Scouts Great Meadows District executive, provided an update on the local scouting program.
“I am a representative of this area and I go into the schools to recruit scouts,” he said. “I meet boys from various backgrounds and some who don’t have the best home life. I have the chance to talk to them about scouting and how they have an opportunity to enjoy what scouting has to offer.”
Brasher reported there are 7,974 youth council-wide; 3,000 trained adult volunteers; and in Murray, there are 237 youth served. There are six units which provided 844 hours of community service for this area and two earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2022.
Gary Rogers, a member of Troop 45, spoke on how scouting has impacted him.
“I have been in scouting for five years,” he said. “It is a great program to connect teenagers with their friends, build lifelong relationships and it allows kids to learn responsibility. My favorite memory is canoeing on the Tennessee River and I enjoy the friendships and the camp outs. Scouting has made me a better leader in my troop and outside of scouting, and has made a lasting positive impact on my life.”
Keynote speaker, Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, gave an update on the Murray State Racers and what he thinks are some significant parallels between Boy Scouts and college athletics at Murray State.
“I am excited about opening football season in the Missouri Valley Conference,” he said. “It has been a fast nine months for me. To date, we are up about 50% in fundraising and revenue-generation across the board. That money is going directly back to impact the student athlete experience. For us, that was step one to make this conference transition as smooth as possible. This is not a one or two year process. It will take us some time, but incremental will be monumental over time and I promise you we are chipping away building this program brick-by-brick.
“Since September, we are close to $1 million in capitol improvements and projects in the athletic department. We cannot do this without so many in our community giving their support. In two weeks, we will be 38 semesters straight with our athletes achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher. We reciprocate the investments that are poured into our program. We had a record number of community service hours thanks to the Dennis Jackson Leadership Program which consisted of 2,600 hours of impact in our community and that is something we are most proud of.
“I am happy to be back in Murray. There are two things that shaped my life - my family and Murray State University.
“There are parallels between athletics at Murray State University and the Boy Scouts. All of these young people have made an impact and their commitment and ability will continue to impact communities for decades to come. Our goal at Murray State is to serve our student athletics from recruitment through retirement. That is the same as what the Boy Scout organization does. It prepares them for life beyond scouting.
“We focus on scholar, citizen, leader and preparing them for skill sets. In sports, yes, we want as many wins and championships as we can get, but sometimes in life things don’t always go your way. Athletics and the Boy Scouts teach you to be prepared for these setbacks and how to respond. They learn discipline, gratitude, sacrifice and the importance of fellowship. Relationships are the most valuable currency we can have.”
Yantko challenged the leaders of scouting to ask themselves the following questions: Are you grounded in your values? Are you growing and challenging yourself every day? Are you grateful? Are you generous?
“A team aspect is most important to all of us,” he said. “When you hang up your jerseys, you miss the guys in your locker room. That is how important relationships are, and how important it is to be a part of a team.
“Each stroke of a check helps writes the next chapter. If you want to be fulfilled for an hour, eat a steak; if you want to fulfilled for a day, play a round of golf; if you want to be fulfilled for a week, go on vacation; if you want to be fulfilled for a month, buy a car; if you want to be fulfilled for a year, buy a house. But if you want to be fulfilled for a lifetime, leave a legacy just as Woody Herndon did.”
