MURRAY - The 2023 Murray Area Boy Scout Distinguished Citizen Award Luncheon was held yesterday at First United Methodist Church. The luncheon honored the late Clarence “Woody” Herndon Jr. with the Distinguished Citizen Award and was also a fundraiser for area Boy Scouts. Murray State University Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was the keynote speaker.

Greg Delancey served as the emcee for this event and welcomed Boy Scout Troop 45 to lead the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.