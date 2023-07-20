WASHINGTON – (TNS) Israel’s head of state gave a well-received address to Congress on Wednesday that was big on the history of relations with the United States and his optimism for Israel’s democratic future, but short on discussion of the worsening plight of the Palestinians.

Isaac Herzog is the first Israeli president to address a joint meeting of Congress since 1987, when his own father, Chaim Herzog, gave a speech to the House and Senate. In Israel, the position of president is a largely symbolic and unifying role held by statesmen.