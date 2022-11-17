Hickory Woods to unveil calendar Saturday

MURRAY – The tradition of the Hickory Woods Senior Living Community’s annual calendar is now in its 15th year, and staff will reveal the 2023 edition to its residents and the public Saturday evening.
Since the tradition of the calendar started more than a decade ago, Oakwood Studio owner Ken Andrus has taken the photos and designed the final product to fit a chosen theme, which this year is “Living Life to the Fullest.” As is the case each November, Hickory Woods Executive Director Annita Peeler said no residents of the facility have seen the calendar, which will be publicly revealed at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Woods.
“It's at 5 o'clock; we'll do that first and then we will have a nice dinner afterwards,” Peeler said. “I think everybody's looking forward to it. We have only one proof right now, but they're printing them and they're really going to be good and very unusual. We don't do this to make money. It's very expensive (to produce), but it's all about making those priceless memories.”
The photo shoot is typically done during the summer, and since Hickory Woods is set for some major renovations in the coming months, Peeler said a decision has not yet been made about whether or not they will be able to do a calendar next year. She said the residents always love the process of dressing in character to take the photos, and she and the rest of the staff try to make sure each year to include residents who have never been featured in the calendar before.
Peeler said knowledge of the calendar has spread far beyond Calloway County’s borders, noting that she and other staff members often are approached when they attend meetings out of town or out of state by people who remember Hickory Woods because of it. She said the calendars have made their way into homes in multiple countries and states as well.
“We have always felt like the calendar is something that gives the residents a special day and a special time where they can get dressed up as an unusual character and do something different from what they do every day,” Peeler said. “It's kind of like Halloween, but better because you have pictures that are for years to come.
“The theme this year is ‘Living Life to the Fullest,’ and that's what we try to do at our age. (The residents) don't have the health and energy that the 30-year-olds do, but you can still enjoy your life and make the best of it and live it to the fullest. All these pictures represent different ways that you can live your life to the fullest.”
Pat Berhow said she participated in last year’s calendar she played an opera singer. Dot Johnson posed for the calendar for the first time this year, and said she had a lot of fun playing a ballerina.
“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but when they said I was going to be a ballerina, I said, ‘OK, fine,’” Johnson said.
Howell Clark was also featured for the first time, posing on the stage at Murray Middle School’s auditorium as part of a circus scene and as a piano player surrounded by dancing ladies in a saloon.
“I never thought of myself as a lion tamer or a piano player,” Clark said with a smile.
“This is the result of an idea that evolved into very much a tradition through the years, and people like Ms. Peeler and (staff members Jenise Howard and Mitzi Parrish-Sebben) and lots of others have all contributed to it and made it something that's noticed by the whole community,” said Dwain McIntosh, who moved to Hickory Woods in the last year and also posed for the first time in the circus. “They came and asked if I would do it, and I hadn't been here too long, so I said, ‘Why don't you get somebody who's been here longer?’ But they said, ‘We want you this time,’ so I said OK. I’m not really the ringmaster type, though.”
“There’s not many able-bodied men around here!” Clark said with a laugh.
Marcella Huebel, also a first-timer, said she played the “sore loser” in a game of bingo, which was photographed in the actual bingo hall of the Knights of Columbus.
“It’s always fun taking them on location because they can really get into their character,” Peeler said.
