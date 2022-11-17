Hickory Woods to unveil calendar Saturday

The Hickory Woods residents seen here said they all had a great time appearing in the senior living facility's annual calendar, which will be revealed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Pictured, from left, are Pat Berhow, Dwain McIntosh, Dot Johnson, Marcella Huebel and Howell Clark.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The tradition of the Hickory Woods Senior Living Community’s annual calendar is now in its 15th year, and staff will reveal the 2023 edition to its residents and the public Saturday evening.

Since the tradition of the calendar started more than a decade ago, Oakwood Studio owner Ken Andrus has taken the photos and designed the final product to fit a chosen theme, which this year is “Living Life to the Fullest.” As is the case each November, Hickory Woods Executive Director Annita Peeler said no residents of the facility have seen the calendar, which will be publicly revealed at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hickory Woods.