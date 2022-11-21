MURRAY – Now in its 15th year, one might wonder how the annual calendar from Hickory Woods Senior Living Community could possibly remain fresh. After the traditional unveiling of the calendar on Saturday night, though, the consensus among the residents seemed to be that it was the best one yet.
Residents and their family members gathered for the reveal of the calendar, which started with a slide show of outtakes from the photo shoots and ended with each featured month and finally the cover, a scene of clowns gathered in front of Hickory Woods trying to get into a small Volkswagen Beetle. This year’s theme was “Living Life to the Fullest,” and some of the scenes featured with the different months included a circus company, a saloon piano player and can-can dancers, a magician with his assistant sawing a woman in half, an opera singer, ballet dancers performing “The Nutcracker,” a ventriloquist and his dummy, miniature golfing, bowling and a roller coaster ride.
Hickory Woods Executive Director Annita Peeler explained to the crowd that a theme is usually chosen before the types of scenes are planned with Oakwood Studio owner Ken Andrus for him to photograph, but this year went in the reverse order.
“This year was a bit different,” Peeler said. “We think the calendar is very, very good and I think you all will really, really like it. It was more difficult this time (because) the longer that you go and the more calendars that you make, it’s harder to come up with the ideas. Sometimes we’ll have a theme and we’ll (create) the pictures around it, but this time, we had different pictures in mind. … My husband and I watch lots of Western movies, so I said, ‘We’ve got to have some can-can girls!’ Then we just thought of other ideas, and after we put all those together, we thought, ‘This is the theme.’ So this year, ‘Living Life to the Fullest’ is our theme, and I think you’re really going to enjoy it. You’re living life to the fullest here in your golden years; that’s the way we look at it at Hickory Woods.”
After the unveiling, residents and their guests gathered in the dining room for a special meal and were handed copies of the calendar to peruse while they ate. Resident Lyndia Cochran said she always loves participating in the calendar shoots each year, and it’s just one of the ways the Hickory Woods staff members keep everyone entertained and busy. She said she thought this year’s calendar has been the best so far.
“I just like the camaraderie of everybody getting together to do it,” Cochran said. “I had a dancing school in Murray for about 56 years, so costumes were a big part of it.”
Lyndia’s son, Chad Cochran, was her guest at the dinner and said it’s great to see his mother enjoying herself with so much social interaction.
“My dad died in 2014, and we’re a close-knit family, but still, she was by herself every day because we’re all working,” Chad said. “So it gives them a lot of social interaction and it’s just better for them if they have somebody to talk to and they don’t experience loneliness. They’ve got their own rooms, so if they want to get away from it, they can. I look forward to the calendar every year, and it’s amazing what they do with it, honestly.”
“I always buy one for all of the family,” Lyndia said. “Everybody loves it, and they want to know every year, ‘Are y’all going to do that again?’”
Mary Ann McManus said she and her husband, Charles, currently live in the Hickory Woods Independent Living Villas, but she participated years before she was a resident herself.
“I was a hairdresser out here before I came here to live, and I retired here – well, I retired two times,” Mary Ann said. “… I love the calendar, and the first year I was in the calendar was when I was a hairdresser out here. Since we moved out here three years ago, we have been in it for two.”
Resident Allegra Jones said this was her ninth time in the calendar, and she was part of the roller coaster scene. She said she was impressed at how Andrus is able to edit the photos to create all kinds of images that would be impossible to photograph in real life.
“It’s fun, and I’m amazed at how they do these pictures,” Jones said. “I was sitting right there in the dining room with my hands up (before the group was Photoshopped into a racing roller coaster).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.