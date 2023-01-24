MURRAY – Medicare Advantage plans were developed in an attempt to reduce federal spending and extend the solvency of the Medicare trust fund. Despite good intentions, the reality is that these plans are fraught with hidden costs to both patients and providers which could, without intervention, negatively impact healthcare services for all, regardless of age.
“It’s really private insurance that’s paid for with federal Medicare dollars,” explained Dr. Nicholas O’Dell, Murray Calloway-County Hospital chief medical officer. “The idea was that private industry can outperform the government, which, I think, is oftentimes true in a lot of situations. They were going to do it better and more efficiently, and they were going to help prolong the life of the Medicare trust fund; but they’re actually costing more than if they didn’t exist at all and everybody got their care through traditional Medicare.”
On the surface, Medicare Advantage (MA) plans appear to be enticing alternatives to traditional Medicare. They offer low- or zero-cost premiums and out-of-pocket maximums and often include additional benefits Medicare doesn’t cover, such as vision and dental, among others.
But there are caveats to the benefits. Traditional Medicare is accepted by the vast majority of providers, and prior authorizations are not required. Like most people on private insurance, those on MA pay different amounts for in-network versus out-of-network providers and are subject to prior authorizations to receive some services or see specialists.
Regardless, seniors are signing up in droves. Enrollment in MA plans has steadily increased over the past 15 years, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. In 2007, 19% of those eligible for Medicare were enrolled in MA plans; as of last year, MA plans comprised 48% of the Medicare market.
Medicare pays out a flat fee for each person enrolled in an MA plan that is adjusted based on the patient’s risk. Last year, those payments accounted for 55% of the total federal funds spent on Medicare.
“They don’t even save money. They’re costing Medicare more than traditional Medicare does,” O’Dell said. “It has been well-documented, and the federal government has sued multiple insurers in the Medicare Advantage market over a particular fraudulent practice where, on paper, they will give a patient a certain diagnosis they don’t have, or they’ll describe it as more severe than it really is in order to get a bigger payment.”
A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by Kaiser Health News to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding MA plan audits showed that overpayments from the federal government, over $1,000 on average per person, were rampant within the industry.
MA servicers have also been under scrutiny for industry-wide practices associated with prior authorizations and denials of claims, which can negatively impact patients’ health and financial status as well as the financial health of hospitals.
“The third-party payers out there destroy hospital finances, whether it be the prior (authorizations), the denials, the declining reimbursements,” MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said to the MCCH Board of Trustees in November as he shared takeaways from a conference where he spoke on “Rural healthcare: Solving the most important financial, operational and access challenges.” “We heard that stress from systems that had 100 hospitals down to our rural folks. We just don’t have the resources to chase those finances, and it’s getting tough.”
In April, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General released a report that found 13% of denied prior authorizations and 18% of denied claims met criteria for reimbursement.
“I’ve always assumed that they just blanket-deny a certain number of claims that come in the door because, if you don’t have the resources to fight them, then they don't have to spend the money,” O’Dell said. “They regularly deny payment when claims meet Medicare coverage rules, even when it meets the Medicare Advantage plan’s billing rules – so, the actual company itself says these claims should be paid.
“They routinely make ‘errors’ – losing claims, accidentally making a wrong decision – that, on our end, we have to believe are not truly errors. These are purposeful things they are doing to either deny payment or deny services in order to keep money from going out the door.”
Enrollment in MA is projected to top 50% of the Medicare market by 2025, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The concern is that, as enrollment increases, these problems will multiply, and, if left unchecked, could negatively impact the quality of healthcare for all Americans.
“It’s only going to continue to get worse until Congress or somebody steps in to say this is a problem that has to be addressed,” O’Dell said. “Unfortunately, your national health insurance companies – whether it’s the Anthems, the Cignas, United, Humana – have extremely deep pockets. We’re talking about companies that are making over a billion dollars every quarter; not even just a year, we’re talking every quarter, they’re making over a billion dollars. I can tell you they don’t make that money by paying claims and providing services for their patients. They make that money by putting up roadblocks to access.”
“The people who aren’t making money are hospitals,” MCCH CFO John Bradford said. “You can look at the income statements for insurance companies over the last couple of years and see how much money they made; then look at the income statements for hospitals and see how over half the hospitals in the country are losing money. I don’t know if it’s going to increase the cost of healthcare, but it’s certainly going to impact the financial health of hospitals; and it may end up limiting access to care because hospitals will have to close or not offer certain services because they aren’t getting reimbursed enough to provide those services.”
“So, they’re denying all these services and setting up all these roadblocks, and they’re still costing the government more than traditional Medicare,” O’Dell said. “That, to me, is sort of the definition of insanity – that, as a nation, we continue to let our tax dollars be used for, what I would consider, basically, just corporate greed.
“If they were doing it cheaper, and they were saving money, and they were going to make sure that the Medicare trust fund endured beyond (2028), OK, I guess I can sort of see that; but they’re not. They’re just robbing the system, and patients are the ones that are suffering. Patients and providers are the ones that are paying the ultimate price on that point.”
Last month, CMS began taking action to address some of the well-established and widespread problems within the industry by proposing new rules designed to streamline the prior authorization process and ensure that enrollees have the same access to care as those who receive traditional Medicare.
“I appreciate the fact that CMS is, at least, paying attention to this and trying to help out a little bit and paying specific attention to Medicare Advantage programs,” Penner told trustees at their December meeting. “These are things we need to continue to push whether it be through state action or federal action. It has just been a quagmire, and the only people who really get hurt are the patients.”
Read more in Part 2 of this three-part series in Wednesday’s Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.