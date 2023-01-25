MURRAY – Insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans claim to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional Medicare; however, companies are notorious for using practices that prevent policy holders from accessing the same medically-necessary care they would receive through traditional Medicare.

While health insurance companies have been posting billion-dollar quarters, the seniors they cover through Medicare Advantage (MA) plans experience delays in care as they wait for prior authorizations to receive medically-necessary services and increased medical expenses when claims for those services are denied.