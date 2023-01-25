MURRAY – Insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans claim to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional Medicare; however, companies are notorious for using practices that prevent policy holders from accessing the same medically-necessary care they would receive through traditional Medicare.
While health insurance companies have been posting billion-dollar quarters, the seniors they cover through Medicare Advantage (MA) plans experience delays in care as they wait for prior authorizations to receive medically-necessary services and increased medical expenses when claims for those services are denied.
The practices don’t just impact policy holders; they have financial consequences for the providers as well. Filling out forms, submitting documentation and following-up on claims all require staff resources. As the prevalence of MA plans within the Medicare market increases, hospitals could be forced to hire more staff.
“The combination of prior (authorizations) and denials are really putting hospitals in between the patient and the payer, and that’s not the way it should be,” Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner told the MCCH Board of Trustees in November. “The American Hospital Association, as an example, said 95% of hospitals have reported increases in the amount of time our staff spends chasing these authorizations. It is absolutely ridiculous, and denials are the same way.”
One concerning trend is the increasing difficulty providers have getting patients who have been admitted to the hospital classified as inpatients; instead, MA plans will only allow them to be classified as observation patients. Under traditional Medicare, a patient who spends more than two midnights in the hospital automatically qualifies for inpatient services; that also qualifies the patient for any post-discharge care, such as rehab, whereas MA plans require prior authorizations for such services.
It is important to note that the treatment is the same regardless of the designation; however, admissions for observation are considered to be outpatient services from a billing standpoint and are subject to outpatient deductibles and copays, which are most often higher than those for inpatient services, and hospitals receive less reimbursement.
“We have a much more difficult time getting patients approved as inpatients from (MA) plans than we do traditional Medicare, and it takes an inordinate amount of resources for our staff to continue to call on those patients and try to get them approved,” MCCH CFO John Bradford said. “Our staff will call, and they’ll say (we) have to admit them as observation. Then, we have to continue to call on that patient to try to get them switched over to inpatient. It may be three, four, five, six days, and they won’t give us the authorization to treat them as an inpatient.”
“They will continue, despite a patient needing to persist in the hospital to receive treatment because they’re not well enough to be discharged yet, and they’ll continue to say that’s still an observation,” MCCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O’Dell said. “They don’t deny that the patient needs to be here or that the patient requires the medical treatments or even that they’re not ready to go home or be discharged to the next level of care; they just continue to push the lower-reimbursed services under that observation status.”
Penner advised trustees that, in talking with his counterparts from around the country at a conference he had recently attended, he repeatedly heard of it taking hospitals as much as 10-15 days to get prior authorizations for patients.
“It’s truly David going up against Goliath, and it’s every single day, multiple times a day that you’re doing this,” O’Dell said. “That’s what we deal with, and that makes the cost of care go up because now we’re having to pay extra people just to fight with the insurance company to try to get paid for something that, under traditional Medicare, would’ve just been paid.”
“Insurance companies will delay giving us authorization, or they’ll deny it after the fact,” Bradford said. “They’ll say, ‘Well, they didn’t meet our criteria to be inpatient.’ Then, we can’t bill for them as inpatient, or we may not be able to even bill for them at all. And patients don’t realize that.”
Getting a denial overturned can take weeks, or even months, requiring hospital staff to continually submit documents as the appeal advances through the various levels of the appeal process.
“At some point, you have the people in the billing and case management office that are working this,” O’Dell said. “Then, if it gets escalated to my level, I’m calling the insurance company and I’m talking to the physician who works for the insurance company. I’m saying, ‘We’ve submitted all of this documentation; this is the story.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, well, I don’t have all that documentation. All I saw was some note from the very first day they were in the hospital.’ And I’m like, ‘What about the rest of it that we sent to you?’ ‘Oh, well, it must’ve gotten lost.’
“Oftentimes, I go through the whole hospitalization, and they say, ‘Oh, yeah, of course, we’re going to pay that.’ We got the denial overturned on appeal, but how much work did that take? How many man-hours did that take on our end just for that one claim?”
If all else fails, an administrative law judge gets involved.
“We’ve had to go to that length before for patients, particularly when it comes to needing rehab services,” O’Dell said. “I had a patient once; his insurance company was Humana, and they wanted to kick him out of the rehab. He wasn’t ready to be discharged yet; it wasn’t safe. He was still making progress, but the insurance company was like, ‘No, we’re going to stop paying.’ So, we appealed it and appealed it, and the family appealed it, and I appealed it; and eventually it went to an administrative law judge in Miami.
“You have to do a sworn testimony before the judge and tell them what’s going on. The argument in this case was that, in the three weeks we’ve been going through this appeal process, the patient has continued to improve and is now actually safe for discharge home, which only further argues for the fact that they did continue to need rehab services. Luckily, the judge was reasonable in that case and said, ‘Yes, you’re exactly right. Humana has to pay this claim.’”
Sometimes, it takes years to get a denial overturned. At the November board meeting, Penner noted the hospital recently won an appeal it had been fighting since 2018.
“That’s how many years it took for us to finally get the denial overturned,” Penner said. “It’s just crazy that we have to do that. The amount of time that our staff has to spend on this as a non-system facility… We don’t just have a boatload of folks just sitting in a back room, trying to overturn these things, but it almost appears that we’ll have to do that as we go forward.”
Increasing staffing needs are not the only problems hospitals are facing; reduced reimbursement rates are also wreaking havoc.
Read more in the final installment of this three-part series in Thursday’s Ledger & Times.
